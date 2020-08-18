Five months after, court grants bail to lawyer detained by DSS for allegedly criticising Buhari

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday granted bail to social critic, Gabriel Ogbonna, who has been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody since March.

Ogbonna, who is also a lawyer, was arrested by the secret police on March 24 for allegedly criticising certain policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He also warned that Nigerians may revolt over alleged harsh living conditions unless the federal government provided a remedy to the situation.

The judge granted the lawyer’s bail while ruling on a motion on notice filed by his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome had in the motion drawn the attention of Justice Taiwo to the fact that his client had been held unlawfully by the DSS since March 24.

He argued that Ogbonna was detained for his alleged criticism of certain policies of the Buhari administration.

He pleaded with the judge to grant the lawyer bail in the most liberal conditions, saying his fundamental rights had been “brutally breached with the six months detention.”

The prosecution counsel, Isah Abubakar, opposed the bail application on the grounds that the defendant would abscond if granted bail.

Justice Taiwo granted Ogbonna bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to him, must provide evidence of tax payment.

He added that one of the sureties must have a landed property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with verifiable documents.

The judge, however, ordered that the applicant be remanded in prison until he perfects his bail conditions.

