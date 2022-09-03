Five Nigerian celebrities who married older women

In Nigeria, getting married to an older lady is seen as an abnormality, though unspoken, there are snide remarks and derogatory innuendos from naysayers, cynics and those who hide under the umbrella of ‘traditionalist’.

In this part of the world, getting married to an individual of the same age bracket is applauded and appreciated, same as walking down the aisle with a much younger lady, heads do not roll. However, there is a sudden disregard for women who choose to end up with a younger man.

For some undisclosed reasons best known by traditionalists, respect is not accorded to men who choose to walk the aisle with a much older woman. Aside from the cruel remarks from social media trolls, there are also jabs to handle from family members, there is a battle of acceptance and urge to fit into the family system and value.

As seen in the case of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and his new wife, Ehinome Akhuemokhan who tied the knot in June 2022; social media users dragged the thespian’s new wife due to her physical appearance. Without undergoing in depth study of the personnel, they assumed she was much older than him.

It was later gathered that Ehinome who is the niece of foremost Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor and founder of Christ Embassy is only 33 and her husband, Blossom is 38.

To walk down the aisle with a woman who is much older takes discipline, maturity and most importantly, emotional intelligence. To thrive in a society like Nigeria, turning deaf ears to critics is essential in enjoying one’s marriage, especially when dealing with older women.

Here are five celebrities who have decided to walk down the aisle or start a family with women who are much older than them.

1. Peter and Lola Okoye

Lola Okoye who turned 50 on Friday, September 2 is married to Peter Okoye, one half of the popular twin duo, P Square.

Peter’s wife, Lola is said to be nine years older than him. Peter and his twin brother Paul were born on the 18th of November 1981. While his wife was born on the 2nd of September 1972.

The duo dated for seven years before finally getting engaged and eventually settling down in marriage. Peter and Lola tied the knot in 2013

Omotayo is a marketing representative. The couple is already parents to son Cameron and daughter Aliona.

2. Deola And Darey Art Alade

R&B star and his serial entrepreneur wife, Darey and Deola Art Alade got married in February 2007 and are blessed with two lovely children.

They have been married for about 12 years now. Darey is eight years younger than his wife, Deola.

Dare said of the age difference:

”No pressures at all! Everybody at sometime finds what works for him or her. I am perfectly happy with my marriage to my wife and I absolutely have no problems or pressures of any sort.”

This is another couple who have proved to us that age Is just a number when it comes to marriage.

3. Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem runner up, professional athlete and entrepreneur, Mike Edwards got married to British Olympian, Perri in 2019. Perri will be 34 in December while her husband, Mike Edwards clocked 32 in July.

They have a son together.

4. Joseph Ameh and Kaffy

Kafayat Sharafat popularly known as Kaffy is a dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach.

She is best known for breaking the Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

Kaffy, a mother of two, got married to Joseph Ameh one of P Square’s drummers in 2012.

She is eight years older than Pappy J as he is popularly called.

She filed for divorce on the 11th of January 2022.

5. MC Fish and Anita Joseph

Nigerian comedian, MC Fish is married to Nollywood actress Anita Joseph.

Mc Fish whose real name is Fisayo Michael Olagunju is 30 years of age while his wife, Anita Joseph is 37. The couple as of 2022 are eight years apart in age, but that doesn’t stop them from expressing their happiness.

They are renowned for displaying affection for each other on social media.

The couple have no child together, however, Anita Joseph has a daughter from a previous relationship.

