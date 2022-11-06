Five persons including gunman die in murder-suicide in Maryland, USA

The Maryland, USA, police has confirmed the death of five persons in what appeared to be a murder-suicide by a 28-year-old man who killed his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a home before turning the gun on himself.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release on Saturday afternoon, said the “five deceased individuals were found inside the La Plata residence on Friday afternoon when an unidentified homeowner arrived after work.”

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said the shooter, Andre Sales, entered the home and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann, her brother, Kai Mann, 18, their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48, and another man who was inside the house, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains.

“Sales, who lived at a different residence, then shot himself with a gun that was later recovered,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Two young children were initially unaccounted for but were located a short time later unharmed at a different location.

“Investigators and forensic personnel were still processing evidence Saturday and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, the news release said.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the cause of death for each person,” the statement added.

