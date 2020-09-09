Five sentenced to death for kidnap, killing of Shell staff

Justice George Omereji of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday sentenced five men to death by hanging for kidnapping and murder of a staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Anthony Okoro.

Oluchi Charles (1st defendant), Miracle Anumuna (2nd defendant), Ifeanyi Simon (3rd defendant), Koko Basset (4th defendant) and Uchenna Stanley Amaechi (7th defendant), were convicted of the 10 charges preferred against them by the Inspector General of Police bordering on conspiracy, stealing, armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

The judge however discharged and acquitted two of the defendants, Chukwudi Etete (5th defendant) and Anthony Ugwu (6th defendant).

The convicted persons, had on May 29, 2016 attacked the home of one Anthony Okoro, a staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company, in Woji area of Port Harcourt.

They reportedly shot the victim and carried his body away with his Range Rover SUV.

Okoro’s Kia Optima car, television sets, infinix phone and other valuables were also taken away by the suspects.

While delivering judgment, Justice Omereji, held that the prosecution was able to prove the case that the first to fourth and seventh defendants were as guilty as charged in the matter.

While discharging and acquitting Etete and Ugwu, the judge said that the prosecution could not prove that the duo knew about the crime, rather they bought phones belonging to the victim by mistakes.

Justice Omereji also ruled that the prosecution proved the case of conspiracy against the suspects in law, adding that it was proven that the suspects had met at Genesis area of Woji in Port Harcourt and planned the operation and kidnap of Anthony Okoro.

He also noted that the prosecution also proved that the death of the victim was caused by the suspects, regretting that Anthony Okoro was shot on his arm and taken away with his cars and other valuables by the suspects.

Basing his ruling on Section 410 of the Administration of Criminal Justice 2011, Justice Omerehi sentenced the five convicted persons to death by hanging, adding that they should be held on the rope till they are confirmed dead.

