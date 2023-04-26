Five soldiers reportedly die in Borno explosion

At least five soldiers reportedly died on Monday after their vehicle hit a land mine suspected to have been planted by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) jihadists in Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the troops were on a routine patrol in Laayi village near the town of Damasak when they drove over the mine.

The town of Damasak is a few kilometres away from Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic.

Makama said: “The vehicle set off an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) group.

READ ALSO: Nigerian troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno, kill 9 terrorists, 2 soldiers wounded

“The explosion killed all five troops on board.”

He added that the jihadists attacked the village the previous night and kidnapped four residents, including the local chief.

They also planted the explosives while retreating.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now