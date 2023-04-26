News
Five soldiers reportedly die in Borno explosion
At least five soldiers reportedly died on Monday after their vehicle hit a land mine suspected to have been planted by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) jihadists in Borno State.
A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the troops were on a routine patrol in Laayi village near the town of Damasak when they drove over the mine.
The town of Damasak is a few kilometres away from Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic.
Makama said: “The vehicle set off an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) group.
READ ALSO: Nigerian troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno, kill 9 terrorists, 2 soldiers wounded
“The explosion killed all five troops on board.”
He added that the jihadists attacked the village the previous night and kidnapped four residents, including the local chief.
They also planted the explosives while retreating.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...