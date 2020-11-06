Five staff, one student test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos school

The Lagos State government said on Friday six people had tested positive for COVID-19 in a secondary school in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the affected persons include five staff and one student of the school.

Abayomi said: “Lagos State government has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.

“A member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November.

“Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.

“The staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.”

He assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control, saying Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun an investigation into the incident.

The commissioner added: “Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community. All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears.

“Students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted to one of the accredited isolation centers in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families.”

