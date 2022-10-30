Five-star Arsenal thrash Forest to return top of Premier League

Arsenal put up a super fine performance at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in a Premier League encounter.

The Gunners who had fallen to a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven last Thursday in the Europa League bounced back to secure a big win at home.

With the win, the Mikel Arteta side return to the top of the Premier League having dropped to second on Saturday after second-placed Manchester City climbed top with a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Gabriel Martinelli headed the hosts in front early on before Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury.

Reiss Nelson, who replaced Saka, doubled the lead four minutes into the second half before quickly adding his second to make it 3-0.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard also scored to add gloss to the scoreline against a Forest side which defeated Liverpool last week.

Arsenal restore their two-point lead over Manchester City at the top while Forest remain bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.

