Five suspected cultists arrested for alleged murder

Five suspected cultists have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of one Friday Okoloba in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The five suspected cultists, Egbegbe Okorodudu aged 30, Fejiro Kporho aged 21, Lucky Victor aged 20, Junior Obuwevwi aged 20 and Venture Aggreh aged 32, were arrested by the Aladja community vigilante with the combined efforts of the President of Aladja Community Council, Elder Ogbiruveta Otto and his Executive members as well as the Aladja Youth Council.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Aladja community and items stolen were recovered from them.

The suspected cultists have been handed over to the Ovwian/Aladja Police Divisional Headquarters for further interrogation, investigation and possible prosecutions.

President of Aladja Community Council, Elder Ogbiruveta Otto, who confirmed the arrest of the five suspects said “5 -yes, with the police – yes, no items, and the police should do their job.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the report.

“There was a case of murder and one was arrested and the case has been transferred to the State CID.

“They were only assisting State CID, so they arrested four persons the day before yesterday. That’s two days back, in connection with that same matter,” she said.

The suspects will be charged to court this Friday by the police.

