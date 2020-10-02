Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

About five persons have been arrested by Police operatives of Ejigbo, Lagos State in connection with the death of an 11 years old girl.

It was learnt that the girl was reportedly r*ped to death by some unknown people in an abandoned building, erected under Powerline at Olarewaju Street, Ejigbo Lagos.

Information has it that the victim, Favour Okechukwu, was sent on an errand to buy a carton of gala for her mother on Wednesday, but did not return until her corpse was found.

It was also learnt that her father, Mr. John Okechukwu searched everywhere for the little girl and eventually found her body on Thursday at the abandoned building.

One of the suspects, Tabi (a.k.a Tboy) from Cross River State, who claimed the ownership of the building, said he was not around when the incident took place, but came back around 9pm and saw his door open, only for him to see the girl’s body on the floor.

He explained that it has always been a recurring experience for him to meet his door opened whenever he comes back home.

The police led by the DPO, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi said an investigation is ongoing on the matter, stating that the police are working hard to fish out all culprits.

The chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Hon. Monsuru Bello Obe, who visited the scene of the incident vowed that all illegal shanties in the community would be demolished especially, buildings under the powerline.

Meanwhile, the President of the International Charitable Initiative for Girl Child and Woman Development Foundation, Bar. (Mrs) Helen Ibeji, appealed to all security agents and government to quickly come to the rescue of the girl children as they are the most victims of such crimes.

She posited that if the girl child is not protected, the issue of rape and murder for rituals would be on the increase.

She called on parents and guardians to always see to the welfare of their female wards.

The father of the victim, who was weeping profusely, urged the government and police to expedite action in finding the culprits.

