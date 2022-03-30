Five suspects escape from Gombe police station

Five criminal suspects on Sunday escaped from Awak Divisional Police Station in Gombe State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Gombe, however, said three suspects had been re-arrested while two others are still on the run.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate incident at Kamo, Tungo Awak, in Kaltungo Local Government Area, where some suspects who were arrested for shop breaking and theft, and handed over to the police, escaped from lawful custody.

“The five criminal suspects – Bello Ibrahim (19), Manasa Isaac (18), Sani Bello (18) and the duo of Muhammed Yahaya, and Bello Babawuro (who are at large), were picked up members of communities of Kamo- Tungo Awak and handed them over to Awak Police Divisional Headquarters, Gombe, for necessary action.

“However, due to an act of negligence of the officer on duty, the suspects escaped on the 27/03/2022 at about 2030hrs. The CP promptly deployed police patrol operatives who responded swiftly and were able, through active intelligence, to re-arrest three of these suspects, while two are still at large. The arrested suspects have been transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.”

