Five talking points from BBNaija Level Up week 1

The seventh edition of the reality tv show, Big Brother Naija Level Up officially took off last weekend after a double launch show took place on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

Since the show re-emerged, it has remained the most talked about program among Nigerian youths. Specifically on the microblogging site, Twitter, Big Brother Naija and its intricacies have remained on the trending table for several days.

Here are five key moments from the first week of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition. Read below.

1. Level 2 housemates emerge victorious in first wager presentation

The first Big Brother Naija Level Up Wager presentation took place on Friday, July 29.

The housemates from the apartment described as ‘Trenches’ or Level 2 emerged victorious in the first Level Up Wager Presentation. They defeated their more sophisticated contestants, ‘Island’ or Level 1 by 80 points to 0.

Following the success, the housemates from Level or House 2 have access to a number of luxuries for the week including a much-deserved pool party next Thursday.

2. Groovy and Beauty share first kiss in Level Up house

Groovy and Beauty, the first two housemates to enter into the competition on Saturday made history after they became the first set of housemates to share a passionate french kiss as the show unravelled further.

While both housemates are yet to acknowledge their relationship, fans of the show have given their union as a positive remark.

Read the moment below.

Groovy and Beauty’s first kiss is just so Beautiful to watch 😍❤️🥺#BBNajia #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Usa41WRIfG — 𝐁𝐁𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐉𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐏 🌚 (@BB__Gossip) July 29, 2022

3. Hermes uses BBNaija platform to address police brutality and profiling

On Tuesday, Level 2 housemate Hermes shared his profiling experience with Nigerian police officers.

During a conversation with fellow housemates, Hermes revealed that he had been locked up in “all the police stations in Lagos” over the presumption that he was a criminal due to his looks. Hermes spots a blonde hair with multiple piercings.

Read also: Meet Big Brother Naija Level Up edition housemates

According to the dancer, he gets arrested at least four times every week by Police officers patrolling the streets of Lagos.

Listen to him speak below.

4. Bella reveals other housemates are jealous of her friendship with Sheggz

Fan favourites, Bella and Shegga on Friday spoke about how other housemates are infuriated at the cordial relationship they have.

According to Bella, other housemates are trying to break up her relationship with Sheggz.

Speaking with Sheggz, Bella questioned why ‘Level Two’ housemates were trying to advise him and trying to break them up.

Bella was referring to Doyin and Chichi who aren’t fans of their ship. Doyin even admitted her feelings to Sheggz after they had a misunderstanding.

Bella stated that they were trying to break them up because they also wanted the princess treatment that Bella was receiving from Sheggz.

Chipping in, Sheggz disclosed how housemates have been comparing their relationship with past housemates, Ozo and Nengi and Erica and Kiddwaya.

Listen to their conversation below.

5. Introduction of the tail of the house reward

While Eloswag emerged as the winner of Head of the House challenge on Monday, Bella received the unwanted honour as the ‘tail of the house’.

She received the badge due to her poor performance in the HOH games and also finishing in last place.

Bella was directed by Biggie to wear her clothes inside out for the week. The directive excludes her undergarments.

