Five vigilantes killed, others injured as gunmen attack Niger communities | Ripples Nigeria

Five vigilante group members have been killed and many others injured during an attack on a local market and some communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday.

It was learnt that the affected communities included Bassa, Beri, Beri-Kago, Gatawi, Kini, Bmada and other adjoining villages in Manta District of the council.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Kokki confirmed the attack.

He said, “This morning again, they stormed a number of communities in Gurmana District of same Shiroro local government area and unleashed havoc on unsuspecting victims.

“Kokki, Shekadna, Karibo, Jabuki, Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Maganda and other adjoining villages came under renewed attacks.

“The attacks being carried out by heartless terrorists heavily armed with sophisticated weapons on communities in the Shiroro LGA, Niger State, have become sad realities which inhabitants of the local government have been compelled to experience on daily basis.

“Five members of local vigilante group were gunned down while many people sustained gunshot injuries. Others were kidnapped and taken away.”

No official report has been made by the state police public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun at the time of filing this report.

