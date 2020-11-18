Five years after Jonathan’s ‘failed’ promise, Gov Zulum orders rehabilitation of Chibok girls’ school

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state has directed the immediate rehabilitation of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok where Boko Haram had abducted over 200 students in 2014.

About 106 of the girls have been freed while over 100 of them remain in captivity.

Zulum gave the directive on Monday after inspecting the school.

The move to rehabilitate the facility comes five years after the Jonathan administration pledged to rebuild the school after the attack and a foundation stone was laid to construct another building by former Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala.

“I hereby direct the ministry of education to deploy a team of experts to assess the entire school and come up with a design and costing so that I can approve the immediate reconstruction and remodeling of this school. We will also ensure that the school is allocated adequate teachers, already I have given a directive for recruitment of more teachers both on permanent and ad-hoc staffing that will include volunteer teachers,” Zulum said.

“Of course, before allocation of teachers, the reconstruction will involve the provision of all components of learning materials including functional laboratory for sciences. By the I return here next time, I want to see a completely different scene.”

Zulum also visited 83 families affected by Boko Haram attacks in Takulashi, a community in Chibok local government, and directed the release of N11 million as social protection for them.

