‘Five years left’ – Joshua hints at retirement, advises Fury to do same

World heavyweight boxing champion of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua says he is planning to retire from the sport in five years’ time.

Joshua, who currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles, recently knocked out Kubrat Pulev in Wembley to defend the belts.

Negotiations are already ongoing for a possible bout between the British professional and his compatriot, Tyson Fury, with both fighters alreadg talking tough ahead of the showdown.

Joshua turned a professional in 2013, and has now admitted that his career is fast coming to an end.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Joshua had also recently advised Fury, who turned professional back in 2008, to start thinking of retiring from the sport too.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position,” said Joshua.

31-year-old Joshua has won 24 of his 25 professional fights, and is looking to become the undisputed champion of the world by claiming the WBC title currently in Fury’s possession.

