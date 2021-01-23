‘Fix your internal crisis first before dabbling into our affairs’ –Ogun PDP tells Gov. Makinde

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to first concentrate on fixing the internal crisis rocking the party in his state before dabbling into the affairs of other states and offering “unnecessary offshore political counseling.”

The Ogun PDP was reacting to the visit of Makinde to the country home of former Governor Gbenga Daniel in Sagamu on Wednesday, along with former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and some delegates in the South-West zone, where he was said to have asked Daniel to take over the structure of the Ogun PDP for peace to reign.

The Ogun State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Sikirulahi Ogundele, who accused Makinde of seeking to import unnecessary crisis into its rank, said on Thursday that “Makinde’s visit to Daniel was an exercise in futility.”

In a statement by Ogundele, the Ogun PDP condemned the visit by Makinde and the Oyinlola- led faction of the South-West zonal reconciliation committee, saying such a visit was quite unnecessary.

Ogundele opined that his members have already started the process of reconciling their differences and ready to work towards the success of the party in the 2023 general elections, adding that Makinde should “be more concerned about reconciling his differences with leaders of PDP in Oyo and stop meddling in the internal affairs of Ogun PDP.”

“Our committed leaders in the state and the reconciliation committee are working relentlessly to resolve the differences among our members, to ensure a united and strong platform that will take over governance in the state in 2023,” Ogundele said, while urging the Ogun PDP members not to be bothered about the visit of Makinde to Daniel.

