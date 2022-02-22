Fixit45 joins car-hailing market, signs partnership agreement with Bolt

Nigerian auto-tech and repair startup, Fixit45, has completed its transition into the car-hailing business after signing a partnership deal with Bolt (formerly Taxify).

Fixit45 is making its entrance into the car-hailing market after exiting its parent company, Cars45, to become a standalone firm in the automotive industry.

In the agreement Bolt will offer its car-sharing platform to Fixit45, which will in turn, provide a repair subscription and financing to Bolt drivers, spare parts discounts and tyre services, amongst others.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fixit45, Justus Obaoye, who confirmed the agreement in a statement, said concerted efforts are being made to fuel the growth of urban and rural economies through ride-hailing business.

READ ALSO: Fixit45 raises undisclosed funds as startup acquires Parkit amid rising M&As in Nigeria

He said: “This service plan ensures that drivers’ inactivity often occasioned by vehicle operational downtime is minimized while increased earnings, improved vehicle reliability, and quick service turnaround time are some of the perks that come with this partnership.”

In his remark, the Country Manager of Bolt, Femi Akin-Laguda, said: “This partnership will improve the access of our partners to cost-effective autocare, repair financing and so much more.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now