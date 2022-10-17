Sports
Flamingos beat Chile 2-1 to advance to W’Cup quarterfinal
The Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingos, have zoomed into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup holding in India.
The Flamingos saw off Chile 2-1 in their final group game on Monday to seal the last-eight spot.
Having begun their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Germany, Nigeria bounced back in the second game to beat New Zealand 4-0 before winning over Chile.
Read Also: W’Cup: Flamingos bounce back from Germany loss to hammer New Zealand 4-0
Goals in each half from skipper Blessing Emmanuel and Bisola Mosaku sealed the win for the Flamingos.
Chile were awarded a late penalty which was just a consolation goal.
The Flamingos progress as runners-up in group B alongside Germany who topped following a 3-1 win against New Zealand.
Nigeria will now face Group A winner in the quarter-finals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...