Flamingos beat Chile 2-1 to advance to W’Cup quarterfinal

The Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingos, have zoomed into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup holding in India.

The Flamingos saw off Chile 2-1 in their final group game on Monday to seal the last-eight spot.

Having begun their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Germany, Nigeria bounced back in the second game to beat New Zealand 4-0 before winning over Chile.

Goals in each half from skipper Blessing Emmanuel and Bisola Mosaku sealed the win for the Flamingos.

Chile were awarded a late penalty which was just a consolation goal.

The Flamingos progress as runners-up in group B alongside Germany who topped following a 3-1 win against New Zealand.

Nigeria will now face Group A winner in the quarter-finals.

