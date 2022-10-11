Flamingos begin World Cup campaign with defeat to Germany

Nigeria’s national U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, fell to a 2-1 defeat to their German counterparts in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Nigeria were beaten by Germany in the Group B opener at the global showpiece taking place in India.

It was a comeback win for Germany as Flamingos had opened the scoring in the first half through the 30th minute effort of Miracle Usani.

In the 50th minute Germany equalized through Svea Stold before Mara Alber got the winning goal for the Europeans in the 61st minute.

The Flamingos will hope to recover from the defeat when they face New Zealand in their second group game on Friday 14 October.

They will later face Chile, who defeated New Zealand 3-1 also on Tuesday, in their final group game.

Meanwhile, in Group A, hosts India were hammered 8-0 by the United States of America while Africa’s other representative Morocco lost 1-0 to Brazil.

