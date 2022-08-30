Flamingos coach invites 35 players for World Cup preparations

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 35 players to camp as the U17 Girls National Team, Flamingos commence preparations for the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup taking place in India this October.

The team have been told to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday 30th August 2022 with their training kits, medical certificate of fitness and international passports.

The Flamingos conquered the challenges of Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia during the qualifiers for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, winning five of their six matches in the process.

The 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in India 11th – 30th October 2022.

THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Linda Jiwuaku (Confluence Queens); Jessica Chikamso (Rivers Angels); Uchechi Onyechere (Heartland Queens); Comfort Erhabor (UK-based)

Defenders: Miracle Usani (Abia Angels); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Iniobong Umanah (Nasarawa Amazons); Olamide Oyinlola (Naija Ratels); Confidence Nwora (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Mamuzo Edafe (Rivers Angels); Immaculate Effiong (Abia Angels); Ekezie Onyedikachi (Heartland Queens); Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Marylin Essien (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Alima Alasse (IFK Goteborg, Sweden); Bisola Mosaku (Kazeem Eletu Queens); Blessing Emmanuel (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Chidera Okenwa (Abia Angels)

Forwards: Daniella Alali (LA Galaxy, USA); Tolulope Adubairo (Arsenal Women, England); Amarachi Ndudim (Abia Angels); Mary Lucky (Heartland Queens); Edidiong Etimi (Bayelsa Queens); Ijeoma Onweagba (Ibom Angels); Odinaka Odoh (Honey Badgers); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Aminat Bello (Naija Ratels); Alvine Dah-Zossu (Osun Babes); Kafayat Bashiru (Bayelsa Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Osun Babes); Udeme Ukoh (Ibom Angels)

