Flamingos reach final round of W’Cup qualifiers after 6-0 aggregate win over Egypt

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos finished off their Egyptian counterparts in the penultimate round of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerian girls have now progressed into the final round of the qualifiers.

Nigeria secured a 2-0 win against Egypt in the second leg of their third round tie played inside the Petrosport stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

The Flamingos, who had thrashed their opponents 4-0 in the first leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, advance into the fourth round with a 6-0 aggregate win.

Read Also: U-17 Women’s W’Cup Qualifier: Flamingos battle Egypt in Cairo today

First half goals from Opeyemi Ajakaye and Amina Bello, sealed the win for the Flamingos.

Ajakaye opened scoring in the fourth minute before Bello made it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

On their way to this round of the qualifiers, the Flamingos hammered Democracy Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate, recording a 3-0 win in the first leg away before a 5-0 return victory.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s U-17 women’s World Cup which will hold in India between 11th and 30th of October.

Opinions

