Flamingos reach final round of W’Cup qualifiers after 6-0 aggregate win over Egypt

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos finished off their Egyptian counterparts in the penultimate round of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerian girls have now progressed into the final round of the qualifiers.

Nigeria secured a 2-0 win against Egypt in the second leg of their third round tie played inside the Petrosport stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

The Flamingos, who had thrashed their opponents 4-0 in the first leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, advance into the fourth round with a 6-0 aggregate win.

First half goals from Opeyemi Ajakaye and Amina Bello, sealed the win for the Flamingos.

Ajakaye opened scoring in the fourth minute before Bello made it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

On their way to this round of the qualifiers, the Flamingos hammered Democracy Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate, recording a 3-0 win in the first leg away before a 5-0 return victory.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s U-17 women’s World Cup which will hold in India between 11th and 30th of October.

