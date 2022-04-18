Flamingos seal big first-leg win over Egypt in U-17 WWC qualifiers

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos defeated Egypt 4-0 in the first leg of the third round of the 2022 women’s World Cup qualifiers inside the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja on Sunday.

A brace from Omowunmi Bello and a goal each from Opeyemi Ajakaiye and Miracle Usani secured the comfortable first leg win.

Ajakaye opened scoring in the 28th before Bello made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

In the 62nd minute Bello got her second of the game to make it 3-0 while Usani added the fourth on 54 minutes.

The second leg comes up in Egypt in two weeks time with the winner over two legs advancing into the final round.

Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India billed for 11th to 30th October.

