Flash-floods kill seven in Ghana, render many homeless

Flash-floods in north-eastern Ghana caused by heavy downpour have claimed no fewer than seven lives and rendered many homeless, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

A rescue team has been dispatched by the country’s National Disaster Management Organisation (Nadmo) to assist residents of the communities affected by the flooding.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s president self-isolates after close contact with infected person

Reports say the flooding was caused by torrential rains and the overspill of excess water from the Bagre dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, which washed away homes in the area.

Nadmo officials say they are still assessing the extent of damage as the water also submerged a large area of cropland raising concerns about possible food shortages in the future.

Join the conversation

Opinions