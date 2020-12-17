Fleeing robbers meet Waterloo, one dies in accident, another set ablaze by angry mob

Two suspected armed robbers have reportedly lost their lives in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, after a failed attempt to allegedly snatch a car.

It was learnt that the suspects attacked a moving Toyota car, owned by one Tobi Adebayo, at a spot on Queen Elizabeth Road, which starts from Mokola Roundabouts in Ibadan and ends at Total Garden.

The suspects were said to have failed to snatch the car of the victim but snatched the victim’s cell phone and the sum of N5million, but got involved in an accident while trying to flee the scene in their motorcycle.

The accident reportedly occurred by the fence of the Oyo State Government Secretariat, as one of the suspects died instantly, while the other was seriously injured and was caught by irate youth before being set ablaze.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to Journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “Incident of robbery/fatal motor/motorcycle accident. Today Wednesday, December 16, at about 3:30pm, one Adebayo Tobi, 27years old, of plot 4, Owode Apata, Ibadan was robbed at Favours area, Awolowo, Bodija, Ibadan of his Vivo 400 android phone and a bag containing some papers by two Okada robbers.

“Sequel to this, he immediately pursued them with his Toyota Corolla car with registration number, LAGOS KRD 573 CH, along Dandaru Road, opposite INEC office where the hoodlums suddenly entered into a pothole and lost control of the bike and fell off.

“One of them died instantly, while the other sustained varying degrees of injuries. At the receipt of the information, the DPO, Agodi moved to the scene, but before his arrival, the injured robber had been set ablaze by the mob numbering up to 200.

“Meanwhile, efforts is still on to remove the corpses to the morgue. Investigations has commenced into the incident.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

