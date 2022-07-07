News
Flight delays expected as FAAN to close Lagos airport runway for 90 days
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has said it would shut down the domestic airport runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport, for 90 days to install Airfield Ground Lighting system.
In a statement on Wednesday by Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, it was indicated that as part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, FAAN had concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R.
The project, she said would commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, and is expected to last for 90 days.
“Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time,” she stated.
She however noted that there would be no disruption as all normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L.
“A NOTAM to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly,” she added.
