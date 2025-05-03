Flight delays will continue if safety demands it, Air Peace replies NCAA

Amid mounting concerns over recurring flight delays and cancellations, Nigerian airline Air Peace has defended its operational decisions, stating that all such disruptions are made with safety as the top priority, not profit.

The carrier’s response follows a stern warning issued on Friday by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which urged the airline to improve its domestic operations in the wake of complaints from passengers and concerns over flight reliability.

Addressing what it described as “insinuations” from the aviation authority suggesting that it may be overreaching its capacity, Air Peace firmly rejected the notion that fleet limitations were behind the disruptions.

“While we understand the spirit of the NCAA’s recommendation, we must clearly state that Air Peace has more aircraft available than are currently rostered for daily operations,” the airline said in an official statement. “Any delays or cancellations we’ve experienced have absolutely nothing to do with fleet shortage.”

The NCAA had earlier expressed concerns over what it called “chronic flight delays and cancellations,” warning that all operators must align their schedules with available resources and uphold global aviation best practices.

In response, Air Peace clarified that it does not cancel flights arbitrarily, asserting that each decision is deeply rooted in a commitment to human safety.

The airline emphasized that decisions to delay or cancel are typically triggered by factors such as weather conditions or technical assessments, which fall outside the control of any operator.

“If weather conditions, technical parameters, or operational standards fall short of what is safe, we will not operate that flight,” it stated.

Air Peace also challenged the broader narrative of the aviation regulator, insisting that its cancellations are not a result of mismanagement or ambition beyond its means.

“We do not cancel any flight for the fun of it. It is not our policy to delay or cancel flights without due cause, and when we do, we are often the greater loser financially,” the airline said.

The airline concluded by reiterating that passenger safety remains its guiding principle—even at the cost of inconvenience or lost revenue.

“We will never sacrifice safety for convenience, comfort, speed, or profit. And if similar situations arise again, we will make the same decisions, because we are not ready to compromise safety,” it said.

The ongoing back-and-forth between Air Peace and the NCAA highlights the delicate balance between regulatory oversight and operational realities, as the airline sector continues to recover from pandemic-era turbulence and rising operational costs.

