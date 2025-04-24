Flight disruptions loom as Air Peace shuts operations nationwide over NiMET’s strike

Flight disruptions loom in the Nigerian aviation space as Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, has announced the immediate suspension of all its flight operations across Nigeria.

This follows an ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet.

The airline made this decision known in a statement on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Air Peace said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety, as NiMet’s weather updates, particularly the Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather, CNH, reports, are essential for safe flight landings during the rainy season.

The statement reads, “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Air Peace is suspending all flight operations nationwide with immediate effect.

“This decision is necessary because NiMet is the agency responsible for issuing CNH (Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather) reports, which are critical for safe landings, especially during this season of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Without these reports from the control tower, flight safety cannot be guaranteed.

“We understand this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologise. Passengers will be contacted with updates and options for rescheduling.”

Earlier, Air Peace had announced that there could be possible flight delays and cancellations across its operations due to the strike.

“We wish to inform you that the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) may cause disruptions, including possible flight delays and cancellations, across our network today.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and working with relevant stakeholders to minimise the impact on your travel plans.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time”.

This was later updated to the total suspension of operations which could now lead to a shutdown of Nigeria’s flight operations as the strike lingers.

By: Babajide Okeowo

