Flood: Atiku charges Nigerian govt on environmental conservation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday charged the Federal Government on innovative conservation of the environment.

Atiku’s advice followed the devastating flood which displaced a number of residents in some local government areas of Jigawa State last week.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the PDP candidate described the incident as a manifestation of the threats posed by climate change in the country.

READ ALSO: Three siblings, four others died in Lagos flood – NEMA

He said: “My prayers and thoughts are with the families that have lost dear ones and of communities with thousands displaced in Dutse, Hadejia, Gwaram, Kafin Hausa, Kirikasamma, Guri, Auyo and Jahun local government areas of Jigawa State following flooding occasioned by heavy rainfall.

“The heavy downpour that has led to this flooding and others with the attendant destruction to lives and properties in different parts of the country in recent times is a confirmation of the dangers we face from the threats of climate change.

“We must become more innovative in how we use and conserve our environment to stem the danger.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now