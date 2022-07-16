Flood destroys 100 houses, farmlands in Bauchi

A devastating flood has destroyed at least 100 houses and several farmlands in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Acting Director-General of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (BASEMA), Alhaji Bala Lame, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi, said the flood was caused by three days of persistent rainfall in the area.

He expressed concern at the destruction of houses and farmlands in the area.

Lame said the management of the agency had already visited the affected area to assess the level of damage caused by the flood.

The DG said: “We have received a report that the flood destroyed many households with over 100 houses damaged.

“However, the affected people are living with their relatives in the town or nearby settlements that were not affected.”

