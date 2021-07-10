Metro
Flood destroys over 300 buildings in Taraba
Flood on Saturday morning destroyed over 300 buildings in several communities in Jalingo, Taraba State.
Residents of the communities told journalists the flood was caused by a heavy downpour and the release of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.
Although no life was lost in the incident, business outlets, vehicles, worship centres, and schools were submerged by the flood.
The residents urged the state government to assist them in rebuilding their homes and provide relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings.
The Chairman of Jalingo local government area, Nasiru Boboji, appealed to the Federal Government to collaborate with the Cameroonian government and inform residents whenever the Lagdo dam would be opened to avoid reoccurrence.
