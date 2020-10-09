Flood displaced 3,200 families in Gombe —Gov Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said on Friday flood had displaced 3,200 families in two local government areas of the state.

Yahaya, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the flood was caused by the outflow of water from the River Gongola.

He added that the problem was escalated by the location of the state between two valleys and poor environmental management.

He said: “Of recent, in two local governments that are affected, we have about 3,200 families that have been dislocated. But we have been trying to provide alternatives.

“At the moment, we are designing layouts from which we will relocate all settlements that are on flood plains and on gullies which are normally susceptible to floods.”

The governor added that the state was being weighed down by the responsibility of catering for Internally Displaced Persons and people displaced by insurgency in neighbouring states.

He also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to take advantage of the huge oil and gas deposits in the state.

