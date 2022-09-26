Flood displaces over 18,000 in Borno

At least 18,406 people have been displaced by flood in 14 local government areas of Borno State.

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo, told journalists on Monday in Maiduguri.

She said the victims including women and children were displaced by the flood caused by heavy rainfall recorded this season.

The SEMA chief listed the affected areas as include Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Biu, Damboa, Askira Uba, Chibok, Kaga, Dikwa, Maiduguri, Monguno, Jere, Mobbar, Gwoza, Monguno and Kala Balge among others.

Kolo said the damage assessment exercise conducted in Monguno and Kala Balve LGAs showed that the flood submerged farmlands, displaced 1,735 persons, and destroyed 681 shelters and 112 toilet facilities in a college, and Gana Ali Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

She said: “Reports from international partners in different fields and locations indicated that a total of 4,989 houses were destroyed and 16,393 victims affected.

“This prompted SEMA to conduct a rapid independent assessment to ascertain the actual level of damage.

“Most of the displaced persons are seeking shelter in primary schools in neighbouring communities. They are now in need of shelter kits, mats, blankets, and food items.”

