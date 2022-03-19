Flood displaces seven communities in Niger

At least seven communities have been submerged by flood in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State due to ongoing construction of the Zungeru hydroelectric power station.

The state’s Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, stated this during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at the Central Primary School, Gwada.

He said the Federal Government had made provisions for the affected communities to move to higher grounds.

The governor said he would liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works to hasten the release of funds so that people in the affected communities could relocate to higher grounds as well as payment of compensation.

He also sympathised with the people that had been displaced as a result of the activities of bandits, adding that at least 4,000 IDPs are currently at Gwada camp.

Bello said: “This is to enable them to return home to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the camp.

“We have almost 4,000 IDPs displaced by banditry and the construction of Zungeru dam, some communities have been flooded and are under water and have left, while they have not been paid compensation.

“The situation is serious, we are concerned that epidemics can spread, we are making efforts with security agencies as they have been up to the task and have dealt decisively with the bandits.”

He also expressed concern over the influx of bandits and Boko Haram elements to Shiroro LGA.

”They have continued to detonate improvised explosive devices in Galadima-kogo, just as efforts were ongoing by the security agencies to restore normalcy,” he added.

