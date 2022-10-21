Flood kills 23 in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Friday at least 23 persons have so far lost their lives to flooding and windstorm in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Saleh Jili, disclosed this at an event to mark the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) on Friday in Kano.

He said the Day was designed to celebrate those working to save lives, restore hope, build resilience and give them a sense of belonging after suffering devastations caused by disasters.

Jili said 20,399 persons had been displaced, 100 injured, 15,000 farmlands and property worth N2.1 billion destroyed in the affected communities in 25 local government areas of the state from April to date.

According to him, the agency also rescued eight people trapped in a collapsed building at GSM Market, Beirut Road in the Kano metropolis.

The SEMA chief stressed that the state government has adopted proactive mechanisms to mitigate risk and disaster across the state.

READ ALSO:Flood kills 3, displaces 495 families in Kano

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje reiterated the government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Getso, said the Day would create awareness of the dangers of disasters and how communities could avert it.

He said: “Disaster management includes prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery as well as supporting the victims to survive,” he said.

He urged the people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on drainage channels and clear blocked waterways.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now