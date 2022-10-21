Metro
Flood kills 23 in Kano
The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Friday at least 23 persons have so far lost their lives to flooding and windstorm in the state.
The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Saleh Jili, disclosed this at an event to mark the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) on Friday in Kano.
He said the Day was designed to celebrate those working to save lives, restore hope, build resilience and give them a sense of belonging after suffering devastations caused by disasters.
Jili said 20,399 persons had been displaced, 100 injured, 15,000 farmlands and property worth N2.1 billion destroyed in the affected communities in 25 local government areas of the state from April to date.
According to him, the agency also rescued eight people trapped in a collapsed building at GSM Market, Beirut Road in the Kano metropolis.
The SEMA chief stressed that the state government has adopted proactive mechanisms to mitigate risk and disaster across the state.
READ ALSO:Flood kills 3, displaces 495 families in Kano
In his address, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje reiterated the government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the people in the state.
The governor, who was represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Getso, said the Day would create awareness of the dangers of disasters and how communities could avert it.
He said: “Disaster management includes prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery as well as supporting the victims to survive,” he said.
He urged the people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on drainage channels and clear blocked waterways.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...