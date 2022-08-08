Flood kills 3, displaces 495 families in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Monday flood has killed three persons and displaced 495 families in Ajingi Local Government Area of the state.

The SEMA Executive Secretary in the state, Dr. Saleh Jili, disclosed this while distributing relief materials to the victims, including the families of the three deceased persons in the area.

He listed the affected areas as Toranke, Kara Malama, Chuna and Balare.

The SEMA chief said: “On behalf of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, we are here to condole with the victims and to distribute some materials to them.

READ ALSO: Kano govt shuts 26 health institutes

“We hope the gesture will bring relief to them and alleviate their sufferings

“We have deployed personnel to the communities affected for the conduct of damage assessment to enable it to develop comprehensive data and assist the victims.”

On his part, the Vice Chairman of Ajingi LGA, Alhaji Sa’ad Ibrahim-Toranke, commended the state government for the kind gesture.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now