FLOOD MANAGEMENT: Bayelsa Urges Presidency to engage affected states in planning, implementation

The Bayelsa State Government has called on its federal counterpart to work closely with flood prone states in the planning and implementation of feasible measures to check the menace of flooding in the country.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call while visiting flood displaced persons’ (FDPs) camps in Adagbabiri and Sagbama communities in Sagbama Local Government Area at the instance of the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, also implored the Federal Government to expedite action on the completion of Darring Dam in Adamawa as part of efforts towards tackling flooding and its devastating effects.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who is the Chairman of the State Post-Flood Management Committee, enjoined the people to remain undaunted, restating the state government’s preparedness to continually give support to communities ravaged by the current flood disaster.

He noted that part of the reasons for the visit was to make assessment of the current situation in the FDPs camps and to hear from the communities their specific needs and challenges.

The Deputy Governor urged communities to continue to live in peace and be their brother’s keeper to avoid fighting amongst themselves over flood relief materials and palliatives from government, philanthropic individuals and corporate organizations.

The Bayelsa number two man assured the communities that government through its post-flood management committee would look at the demands for construction of dykes, embankments and roads to checkmate the impact of flooding.

His words: “We have interacted with the natives as to some measures we are going to take to mitigate the effects of flooding. Clearly, you can the steps being taken by the state government, while waiting for the main action of the Federal Government.

READ ALSO:Floods: Reps urge Buhari to declare emergency in Bayelsa

“We have heard from the people of Adagbabiri and Sagbama communities.The flood here is very challenging.

“In anticipation of what would follow the flood, the Governor has set up the Bayelsa Post-Flood Management Committee to address the devastation done to our road, educational, health, water and electricity.”

“The Federal Government has a responsibility to get the dam completed in Adamawa State. It must do its part; we believe that when the Federal Government does its part, and we also take the measures we intend to take, we believe that the situation would improve.

“The governor had insisted that the Federal Government should call all the governors of the most-impacted states for a meeting, because if you plan alone for everybody, you are liable to miss the goal.”

Earlier the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Adagbabiri, Mr.Oyinke Ekiye, who recalled that Governor Douye Diri had also visited the Adagbabiri FDPs camp, said the community needed an embankment at its waterfront to check the yearly flood menace.

At the Sagbama FDPs camp, the CDC Chairman, Mr. Dwinson Ezuwe, who reiterated the preparedness of the people of the Community to always support and work with government, however, demanded for expansion of the FDPs camp to accommodate more persons affected by the flood.

In his contribution, a chieftain of the PDP in Sagbama LGA, Hon Fyneman Wilson called on the authorities to extend the shore front embankment from Sagbama to Adagbabiri, Tungbabiri and Tungbo to provide lasting solution to the problem.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the House of Assembly Members representing Sagbama constituencies 1 and 3, Dr Godbless Oyinke and Hon. Salo Adikumo; Special Adviser to the Governor on political Matters, Chief Collins Cocodia; state PDP Women leader, Dame Christie Ebbelli.

Others were the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon Sinkumoh Ekisah; and his Special Duties counterpart for Bayelsa West, Dr. Churson Obosi, and the Governor’s Special Representative for Sagbama LGA, Mr. Tamunobere Oguoh.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now