FLOOD: NIS confirms 64 personnel displaced, Bayelsa office submerged

Authorities of the Bayelsa State command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed that its headquarters office along the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa, the state capital was submerge and sixty-four of its Personnel displaced by the recent flood disaster in the state.

The Comptroller of NIS in Bayelsa, Sunday James, who confirmed the development while conducting newsmen around the office headquarters, however said the command was prepared and all necessary documents are safe and office operations not disrupted as they relocated to the Okaka area for smooth operations of the command.

Comptroller James also pointed out that the 64 impacted personnel of the Command have been taken care of by the command, saying that the national headquarters

of the command has agreed to assist in embarking on the infrastructural upgrade

of the office headquarters in the state.

He said though the Bayelsa flood is a natural occurrence which is expected to open a new chapter for the people and state,” Inspite of the flood, no personnel of the NIS stayed away from his or her duty post. All

through the flood, every officer of the command were on ground as essential

duty workers”.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Isa Jere Idris has directed the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Bayelsa State, James Sunday to visit the IDP Camp and donate drinking water to the Internally Displaced Persons for them to have clean drinking water.

The directive was carried out on Tuesday at OX- BOW LAKE IDP camp where thousands of IDPs were camped by the Bayelsa State Government for temporary shelter from the Flood which had rendered several families homeless.

According to the NIS, the gesture from the Comptroller General was a sign of goodwill to the Officers and Men of the Bayelsa Command while also directing that the affected 64 personnel of the service affected by the flood be taken into consideration.

A team of experts are to visit Bayelsa Command from the service’s headquarters, Abuja to access the state of the command flooded to enable the Comptroller General take an informed decision after reporting back.

