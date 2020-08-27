Latest Metro

Flood sacks 15 Katsina communities

August 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Flood has displaced several persons in 15 local government areas in Katsina State.

Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA), made this known to journalists on Thursday.

Nasamu said it affected 15 local government areas out of the 34 LGAs in the state. The affected areas include Dutsi, Daura, Sandamu, Katsina, Faskari, Batagarawa, and Danmusa, Danja, Kusada, Jibia, Kaita, Ingawa, Kankia, Kurfi and Bindawa local government areas.

READ ALSO: Again, bandits invade Katsina community, kill 15 farmers

Nasamu mentioned that the flood victims were accommodated in primary schools and other public buildings of the state.

“As soon as we completed our assessment, we will forward our findings to the State Government for possible assistance to the victims,” he said.

He further urged residents on waterways to vacate for their own safety.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!