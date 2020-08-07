Flood sacks 4 communities in Kafanchan after heavy rainfall

Heavy downpour which started around 2am on Thursday morning and lasted for several hours has wrecked havoc in Kafanchan, sacking residents of four communities in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heavy downpour which affected the communities in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, submerged residential buildings and some business premises.

Ungwan Musa, Ungwan Rimi Road, GDSS road, Bayan Loco and parts of Garaje were affected by the flood, the report revealed.

Some of the residents told NAN that the flood was the first of its kind in recent years.

Asabe Yohanna, whose house was submerged by the flood, said she tried without success to salvage some of her property.

Yohanna called on the government to offer some assistance to her and other victims of the disaster.

Another resident, Daniyan Gani, said he lost grains worth millions of naira, adding that his farmlands were also completely destroyed.

The Local Government Chairman, Mr Peter Averik, who went around the town to assess the extent of damage, advised residents against building houses close to river banks.

Averik said that there was no record of death or missing person from the flood incident.

