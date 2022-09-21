Metro
Flood submerges 17 communities in Nasarawa
The Executive Chairman of Toto local government area of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Aliyu, said on Wednesday at least 17 communities in the area have been submerged by flood after hours of torrential rainfall.
Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists during a visit to some of the affected communities on Wednesday, urged the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the displaced people.
He said: “It is unfortunate that the flood had wreak havoc in Umaisha Development Area and submerged 17 communities and destroyed properties worth millions of naira including houses, farmlands, schools and clinic among others.
READ ALSO: NiMet raises alarm over severe flooding in 11 states
“The council will do all it can within its power to assist the victims of the flood, and we will report to the state government for urgent intervention
“We are also calling on the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the people of Umaisha to ameliorate their pains.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...