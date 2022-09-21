Flood submerges 17 communities in Nasarawa

The Executive Chairman of Toto local government area of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Aliyu, said on Wednesday at least 17 communities in the area have been submerged by flood after hours of torrential rainfall.

Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists during a visit to some of the affected communities on Wednesday, urged the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the displaced people.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the flood had wreak havoc in Umaisha Development Area and submerged 17 communities and destroyed properties worth millions of naira including houses, farmlands, schools and clinic among others.

“The council will do all it can within its power to assist the victims of the flood, and we will report to the state government for urgent intervention

“We are also calling on the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the people of Umaisha to ameliorate their pains.”

