FLOODING: Bauchi Gov berates FG for shunning state’s many call for help
Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has berated the Federal Government for not coming to the aid of the state in fighting flooding that has ravaged the entire state.
The governor also decried the inability of the state to access assistance from the Federal government despite writing several letters of request for intervention and palliative for scores of flood victims across the state.
A visibly worried Mohammed was speaking on Friday during the meeting of the reconstituted State Executive Council (SEC) held at the Council Chambers of the Government House Bauchi.
According to him, “Maybe we don’t write well, but this time around, I want us to look at it comprehensively because some states are benefitting and at the moment, we don’t even have the resources to carry out remedial measures”.
The Governor also decried how various incidences of flooding has cut-off the state from all axis saying that most part of Bauchi State is inaccessible at the moment as flooding has ravaged roads, bridges and culverts, stressing that Bauchi is only accessible through one flank at the moment.
Bala Mohammed lamented that the health implications of flooding has plunged the state into an epidemic situation with many families left in disarray following the washing away of their homes and other structures.
He stressed that the quantum of devastations caused by flooding to citizens of the state is monumental pointing out that the state is now only accessible through one route as all roads leading to it from other directions have been washed away.
According to him, “The country is going through a lot of challenges, especially environmental challenges. I have just been told that we are cut off as a state from all the flanks. You cannot go to Gamawa or Zaki from any part of the country except through one road. Most of our roads have been washed away – the one from Gamawa to Zaki; the one from Bauchi to Gombe”.
“Some families have been washed away. My Deputy was in Sakwa and he sent some clips that were so frightening,” Bala Mohammed lamented.
The Governor added that, “We are even facing an epidemic. We are proceeding to Zaki and we must go with drugs and palliatives and anything we can take there. That is the best thing we can do at the moment.
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…
