FLOODING: Bauchi Gov urges Nigerian govt to actualize Kafin Zaki Dam project

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency, resume working on the actualization of the Kafin Zaki dam project in the state for a lasting solution to the serious flooding that is claiming lives and destroying properties annually.

The Governor was speaking on Saturday when he paid a sympathy visit to the people affected by the menace in Gamawa and Zaki local government areas.

The Governor opined that the Kafin Zaki dam project remains the only lasting solution that will end the perennial flooding that has devastated the area leading to untold suffering of people of the affected communities annually.

According to him, the Federal Government has provided the sum of $10million which he said “is a far cry from what we require here in terms of infrastructure, drainage and so on” .

He emphasized that, “What we need here is the actualisation of the Kafin Zaki dam that will arrest and harness the water resources that we have coming from the Dilimi River and Jamare river”.

Bala Mohammed pointed out that the $10 million provided by the Federal Government with support from international partners as succour to address the problem will not provide a lasting solution saying, “We have taken steps with the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency BASEPA to take a census of what has Been destroyed,”.

He also advised that technology should be deployed to create and discharge surfaces of the dam to communities in Borno and Yone states so that their areas are not dry which is the major problem militating against the actualization of the project.

“I am calling on the federal government to urgently address this issue by bringing all.tbe communities that are suffering into the downstream communities so that perception problem and agitation would be allayed,’ he said

He assured that, “We would be able to harness the water resources with the huge potential for agriculture.and development in these Areas. Anything other than that is just scratching the surface. We have to do it because you can see what is happening in Jigawa and other places”

To ameliorate the plight of those affected, Governor Mohammed announced a donation of two trailers of maize totalling 1200 bags and two vehicles of medical needs saying that, “We believe people are exposed to contaminated water”.

Bala Mohammed then directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nuhu.Zaki to provide 14 boats to ease movement of stranded residents of communities in the area in the mean time saying, “I have also directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and BASEPA to take statistics of those affected”.

Recall that, recurring flooding has ravaged communities in Bauchi and Jigawa States almost on yearly basis, destroying houses, farmlands and several lives.

The flooding in parts of Bauchi North and Central has cut off roads linking several communities in the neighbouring states and damaged unquantified farmlands and farm produce.

Checks revealed that people and government of Yobe and Borno states do not support the actualisation of the Kafin Zaki Dam project because they fear it will affect their communities adversely as all efforts made to get the project executed have been frustrated.

