Floods destroy 66 houses, 150 farms in Adamawa

Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said on Saturday at least 66 houses and 150 farms have been destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng local government area of the state.

The Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman, disclosed this to journalists in Yola.

Sulaiman said the incident occurred between August 11 and 12 following uninterrupted torrential downpour in the state.

He said: “The agency received a report on the incident in Lababiri village where more than 150 farmlands and 66 houses were destroyed by flood.”

READ ALSO: Floods sack 40 villages in Adamawa

He added that people of the affected community are currently taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

The ADSEMA chief, however, said the number of casualties has not been ascertained by the agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions