International Latest

Floods, landslides hit South Korea, dozens dead, thousands diaplaced

August 9, 2020
Thousands rendered homeless as 100 communities submerged by flood
By Ripples Nigeria

Rescue operatives are having a torrid time evacuating survivors in South Korea with no fewer than 30 people confirmed dead, and 12 others declared missing after 46 days of heavy rains.

The disaster reports say was caused by the country’s longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Sunday as rains battered the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the country’s Yonhap news agency, close to 6,000 people had also been evacuated as of Sunday, as Jangmi, the season’s fifth tropical cyclone, is expected to hit the southern region bringing more rain on Monday.

READ ALSO: South Korea shuts night clubs, bars over fresh cases of COVID-19

Figures reveals that more than 5,900 people from 11 provinces and cities left their homes, and some 4,600 of them remain at temporary shelters following warnings of disasters, according to Yonhap.

An estimated 9,300 hectares (22,980 acres) of farmland were swamped or buried, while 9,500 cases of damage to public and private facilities were reported.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!