Floods: Reps urge Buhari to declare emergency in Bayelsa

Members of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the state over the devasting floods in the country.

At least 600 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by floods in about 30 states in the country, including Bayelsa.

The Leader of the Bayelsa caucus in the House, Fred Agbedi, and other four lawmakers made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said the caucus was aware of the numerous challenges the flood had caused and the need for timely intervention by all.

He added that the caucus was working in partnership with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to bring succour to the victims.

Agbedi said: “Guided by the untold suffering this has spelt on our people, we hereby empathise with all victims across the state, assuring that as representatives of the people, we are in unison.

“It is our additional call, therefore, on Mr. President to declare a state of emergency in Bayelsa State.”

