Florida woman charged for threatening to kill US VP Kamala Harris | Ripples Nigeria

Florida woman charged for threatening to kill US VP Kamala Harris
The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida has charged a Miami woman, Niviane Petit Phelps, for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President, Kamala Harris.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the court on Saturday, Phelps “knowingly and willfully made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 871 from February 13 through February 18.”
The complaint sheet added that on March 3, Special Agent David Ballenger, was notified of a threat to kill Harris.
The threats were sent by Phelps to her spouse who is currently incarcerated in the Wakulla Correctional Institution via JPay, a computer application that allows for sharing of media between non-incarcerated and incarcerated people.
A Secret Service special agent assigned to the case obtained the videos and photographs that were sent by Phelps to her partner.
“The videos that are of relevance to this investigation generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,” a Secret Agent told the court.
“However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.”
In one of the videos, Phelps was heard saying:
“Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already,” added the complaint.
In another video on February 18, Phelps stated:
“I’m going to the gun range. … I swear to God, today is your day you’re gonna die. 50 days from today, mark this day down.”
Phelps was also shown at a shooting range in a photo dated two days later.
When Secret Service and detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department went to Phelps’ residence to attempt to interview her, she refused to speak with them at the time, according to the charges.
On March 6, a Secret Service agent again went to speak with Phelps at her home and she reportedly said she was angry at the time about Kamala Harris becoming Vice President but that she is ‘over it now.’
Phelps expressed how she believes Harris not actually ‘black’ and how during inauguration, Harris disrespectfully put her hand on her clutch purse instead of the bible.
Phelps continued saying that somebody told her that America is going to choose who they choose, so Phelps had put her rage about the Vice President aside, stating that she is now ‘past it.’
