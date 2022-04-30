Business
Flour Mills gets approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has received regulatory approval to acquire Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Honeywell Group.
The deal was first announced in November 2021.
In a statement sent by Honeywell to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Regco) on Friday, and signed by its Company Secretary, Yewande Giwa, the Group said Flour Mills had proposed to acquire a 71.69 percent stake in its subsidiary.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), have now approved the deal.
Read also: Flour Mills counters BUA Foods amid blackmail, price-fixing allegations with Dangote Sugar
Speaking on the transaction, Honeywell’s Group Managing Director, Obafemi Otudeko said: “We are pleased to have secured regulatory approvals for the transaction, which will create a business that further serves Nigerian consumers.
“As we entrust Flour Mills of Nigeria with building on Honeywell Flour Mills’ strong legacy, we will work closely with them to ensure a seamless integration, setting the combined company up for a successful future.
“We thank the NGX, FCCPC, and the SEC for their support and will continue our close collaboration with them across our various businesses and investments to deliver on the national vision of building a resilient economy through successful enterprise.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...