Flour Mills gets approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has received regulatory approval to acquire Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, a subsidiary of Honeywell Group.

The deal was first announced in November 2021.

In a statement sent by Honeywell to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Regco) on Friday, and signed by its Company Secretary, Yewande Giwa, the Group said Flour Mills had proposed to acquire a 71.69 percent stake in its subsidiary.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), have now approved the deal.

Read also: Flour Mills counters BUA Foods amid blackmail, price-fixing allegations with Dangote Sugar

Speaking on the transaction, Honeywell’s Group Managing Director, Obafemi Otudeko said: “We are pleased to have secured regulatory approvals for the transaction, which will create a business that further serves Nigerian consumers.

“As we entrust Flour Mills of Nigeria with building on Honeywell Flour Mills’ strong legacy, we will work closely with them to ensure a seamless integration, setting the combined company up for a successful future.

“We thank the NGX, FCCPC, and the SEC for their support and will continue our close collaboration with them across our various businesses and investments to deliver on the national vision of building a resilient economy through successful enterprise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now