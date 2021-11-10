Tech
Flutterwave acquires content creating platform, Disha
Nigeria’s digital payment platform, Flutterwave, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Disha, a content creating platform.
Although the amount of the acquisition has not been disclosed, it represented Flutterwave’s first public acquisition since its launch in 2016.
Since its venture into business, the platform like Paystack has been solving Africa’s payments problems.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt rejects Flour Mills, Flutterwave, eight others for tax relief
The development is expected to help reposition Disha in terms of driving revenue for creators to sustain the business.
The trio of Evans Akanno, Rufus Oyemade, and Blessing Abeng created Disha as a platform targeting global content creators and influencers in 2019.
It provides users with tools to create a one-page site to curate and share links, content, portfolios, and a system to receive payments.
