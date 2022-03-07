Flutterwave co-founder, Aboyeji, alleges DSS being used to harass him

The co-founder of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has alleged that he is being harassed by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria, with the tech investor claiming he is being targeted by someone.

Aboyeji lamented that he was on the watchlist of DSS, so everytime he travels out of the country, upon his return, he always has to “deal with the unpleasantness of the DSS” harassment.

The Nigerian entrepreneur is one of the investors and former Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, which had its account reportedly frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its role in the police brutality protest, #EndSARS .

Flutterwave had opened an EndSARS account in support for the protest, which led to deaths of some protesters due to attack from the Nigerian army on October 20, 2020.

Aboyeji linked the harassment to an investigation conducted into him by an unnamed agency, stating that he has already been cleared, but the DSS has “refused to take me off their watchlist.” he said in a Twitter outburst on Sunday.

The tech guru disclosed that the latest harassment occured on Sunday night, March 6, “On the rare occasions I have cause to travel out of the country, on my return I always have to deal with the unpleasantness of the DSS harassing me because they have refused to take me off their watchlist, even after letters of clearance from the investigating agency. Tonight was no exception.” He wrote.

Why is Aboyeji being harassed?

The co-founder of Andela and Future Africa opined that he had thought the situation was a case of mistaken identity, and had tried every amicable means of resolving the issue, but it persists.

READ ALSO: Flutterwave chairman, Tunde Lemo, acquires majority shares in Union Bank

Aboyeji hinted that he was being harassed to compel him to bend, beg or run, but the founder of two unicorn startups said he will be fighting the case in court to ensure his fundamental rights.

He further stated that, “Our government really needs to fix up. Harassing entrepreneurs trying to build the future of our dear country is not a good look.

“Anyway for anyone remote controlling this harassment thinking I will bend, beg or run – let me just tell you that I am going nowhere. You are dealing with a dead man.

“We will stay here to build this future whether you like it or not.” Aboyeji wrote on his Twitter page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now