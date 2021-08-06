Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, slams Mo Abudu for move to co-produce movie on Hushpuppi

The Chief Executive Officer of Future Africa, and Co-Founder of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has slammed EbonyLife TV’s Founder, Mo Abudu for buying the adaptation rights for a movie on the disgraced internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, saying he was “glorifying dumb criminals.”

EbonyLife TV, Universal Pictures, and Will Packer Productions had late Thursday, announced that they have received the adaptation rights for a movie on Hushpuppi.

The production houses have decided to do a movie on the fraudster, based on a Bloomberg story by Evan Ratiff, “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master,” which detailed how Hushpuppi carried out series of internet scams and how he was caught by International police.

However, replying to a post by Native Magazine about the upcoming movie on Twitter, using his verified handle on Friday, Aboyeji wrote, “This is very sad. The stories we choose to tell are who we are. Why are we glorifying dumb criminals when Fela’s movie hasn’t been made yet? I’m tired of this shit.”

This is very sad. The stories we choose to tell are who we are. Why are we glorifying dumb criminals when Fela's movie hasn't been made yet. I'm tired of this shit https://t.co/T8AxHvjr1Z — E (@iaboyeji) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking on why she took on the project on Thursday, Abudu had said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions.

READ ALSO: Journalist Tobore Ovuorie reacts to Mo Abudu’s claims over copyright infringement on movie, Òlòturé

“They are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi. And WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”

Also, Will Packer had in a statement, said, “Ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”

Will Packer Productions is known for producing popular movies like Girls Trip and Night School.

An untitled action thriller movie project has been set up at Universal Pictures, following the collection of the adaptation rights for the movie.

Join the conversation

Opinions