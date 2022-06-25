Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, to invest $100,000 in Nigerian startups

The founder of investment firm, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has disclosed his company’s willingness to invest in small businesses operating in Nigeria, in a bid to assist their growth.

Aboyeji co-founded Flutterwave and Andela, leading them to become a billionaire-dollar company in Nigeria, before quitting the product market to become an investor in the product market.

He launched Future Africa in March 2019 after exiting Flutterwave in October 2018, and has invested $4.3 million into 43 companies as at 2021, but the company still has more cash to invest.

In a statement on his Twitter handle on Friday, Aboyeji said the company was still interested in providing seed money for Startups, at the range of $25,000 to $100,000, in exchange for 5% to 10% stake in the investable firm.

Although he said to access the funds, the startups must come through their trusted networks of Future Africa.

“We really want to be your financial co-founder and help you tell your story, build your team, close your first customer, design your product and most important raise your seed round. If you are good to go on all the above – we might not be as valuable to you”, he wrote.

Aboyeji further stated, “Honestly I’m very honored when people send us decks asking for million dollar seed rounds but for now @anafricanfuture writes very small 25k-100k checks and we like to own a 5%-10% of target companies.”

